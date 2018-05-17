Rep. Harris: “Red Tape has Obstructed Legitimate Clinical Research Into the Potential Medical Use of Marijuana”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On May 17, the House Committee on Appropriations marked up the FY19 Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations bill. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) offered, and the committee passed, an amendment urging the Drug Enforcement Agency to expeditiously process the several pending applications for research-related marijuana production. Congressman Harris released the following statement lauding its passage:

“For decades, bureaucratic red tape has obstructed legitimate clinical research into the potential medical use of marijuana. Currently, the University of Mississippi possesses the only license in the country to grow marijuana for research purposes. Nearly 30 other manufacturer applications are pending approval by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

It’s just not right to prescribe marijuana as medicine without subjecting it to the same safety, purity, and efficacy approval process that every other medicine undergoes. My amendment, passed today with wide bipartisan support, facilitates legitimate medical marijuana research by urging the DEA to process those pending applications for research-related marijuana production. America’s patients deserve safe and proven medication. I commend my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee for supporting this pro-science, pro-research amendment.”