Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House Wins Preservation Award

From the Havre de Grace Arts Collective:

On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Cultural Center at the Opera House (Opera House) was presented with a Best of Maryland Preservation Award by Preservation Maryland at the historic Star-Spangled Banner Flag House in Baltimore City. The event was attended by over 200 preservationists, community leaders, elected officials and fans of Maryland’s heritage. Accepting the award on behalf of the Opera House was Rebecca Jessop, Executive Director of the Havre de Grace Arts Collective, and Dianne Klair of the City of Havre de Grace’s Planning Department.

Since 1871, the Opera House has been a cultural and community centerpiece in Harford County. With the support of the State of Maryland, Harford County Government, City of Havre de Grace, and its citizens, the nineteenth-century building celebrated a grand reopening in August 2017 as a twenty-first century state-of-the-art performing arts venue with improved accessibility and comfort amenities that will ensure its place in the community for many years to come. The restored Opera House brings the highest quality entertainment to the community and region, including local and professional plays, live music and arts performances, dance, film, arts education and youth programming. It embodies the community’s commitment to the arts, the preservation of its history and a commitment to accessibility for all.

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, and the Arts by the Bay Gallery. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org and www.OHHdG.org.