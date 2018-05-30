Aberdeen Police Charge Man with Attempted Murder After Stabbing

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at approximately 7:11 PM, the Aberdeen Police Department was dispatched to the area of New County Road for a report of a stabbing. Arriving officers located blood evidence; however, no victim was present. Officers quickly determined the victim had been transported by an acquaintance to Harford Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Criminal Investigations arrived at Harford Memorial Hospital and located a male victim, 19, suffering from knife wounds to the ribcage and sternum. Based on the severity of his injuries the victim was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma for further treatment. Prior to his transport the victim told investigators the incident began as a result of his intervention to stop a fight between a male and female. The victim alleged a third party, who was present at the time of the fight, became enraged about this intervention, ultimately leading an altercation between the two.

Investigators later developed a suspect, Devin Jerrod Taylor, 22, after he was located suffering from a cutting wound to his hand at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air.

Investigators determined Taylor was responsible for the stabbing. Taylor was arrested and transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he faces Attempted Murder and other assault charges.