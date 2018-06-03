District 7 Delegation Candidate Larkin Endorsed by GOP Minority Leader Sen. Jennings

From Tammy Larkin For Delegate:

Senator JB Jennings, Minority Leader in the Maryland State Senate, announced today his full support and endorsement of Tammy Larkin for Delegate in District 7, Jennings’ home district.

“Tammy Larkin served as my District Director, in this capacity I was able to see her work ethic and dedication to the citizens of the 7th District first hand. I can personally vouch for how hard she will fight for the conservative values which will be vital to Governor Hogan’s efforts to make Maryland an even better place to live and work,” he said.

Tammy is the mom of three and resides in the White Marsh area. She was the District Director for Senator Jennings. Additionally, she has demonstrated her Republican leadership, as a founder of Conservative Women for Maryland, co-founder of Club Conservative in Baltimore County, State Director of Women for Ehrlich, and has worked on the Change Maryland campaign in Hogan’s 2014 victory.

“It is an honor to earn his endorsement,” said Larkin. “It demonstrates that not all GOP candidates for Delegate are equal. I have challengers who are liberal or formerly ran and lost as Democrats, and voters may not know who the true conservatives are. Senator J.B. Jennings’ full support and endorsement is a testament to my GOP leadership experience, work ethic, and conservative values.”

The Republican Primary for House of Delegates is Tuesday, June 26th. Early voting runs June 14-21.