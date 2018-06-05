Jones Junction Auto Dealership Group Becomes Premier Sponsor of Bel Air Independence Day Celebration

From The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit organization that produces the annual July 4 celebrations in Bel Air, Maryland, is pleased to announce that the Jones Junction Automotive Group has become the Premier Sponsor of the 2018 event.

According to Don Stewart, President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, “We are extremely pleased to have Jones Junction as our Premier Sponsor. Jones has a history of generous giving to the Bel Air community, and we welcome this commitment from them,” Stewart adds.

Michael Blum, Vice President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, agrees. “We cannot produce the event without the generous support of local businesses,” Blum states. “Jones is now leading the way, and I hope other businesses notice this and also help us,” he adds.

In recognition of the Jones Junction commitment, the dealership group will be given sole credit for the annual Fireworks display, as well as continuing to be the sponsor of the C. Milton Wright High School Marching Mustang band in the July 4th parade.

According to Mary Chance, Director of Community Outreach for Jones Junction, “We’re proud to be the Premier Sponsor for the 4th of July Celebration! We have long participated as a supporter of this wonderful patriotic and community event, and we are happy to be able to increase our commitment.”

Jones Junction recently celebrated its 100th consecutive year as a family-run automotive business serving Harford County and the surrounding area. Since its founding by patriarch C.M. Jones, the Jones family has serving its community with superior customer service, now from its 40-acre location on Belair Road.

The business comprises ten new car dealerships, a PreOwned Superstore and a Collision Center. Owners Larry Jones, Danny Jones and Bryan Kilby carry on their parents’ philosophies and dedication to hard work and integrity.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee solicits tax-deductible contributions from businesses and individuals to make it possible to offer the full day’s roster of events on July 4, 2018, beginning with the Flag Ceremony at Bel Air High School at 6:30 am, and ending with the fireworks over Rockfield Park at about 9:30 pm. The theme of this year’s event is “A Salute to American Heroes!”

Other 4 July events include the Parade, which starts at 6 pm on Main Street in Bel Air, and many family-friendly competitions in the morning and early afternoon, including Horseshoe Toss, Watermelon Eating, Uncle Sam Says and Costume Contests. A pancake breakfast is offered at Bel Air High School by the Bel Air High School Boosters.

A complete schedule of July 4 events may be found on the Committee’s web site: belairjuly4.org; complimentary programs with maps, schedules and more information will be distributed free of charge at many Bel Air-area businesses, beginning on or about June 23.

Anyone wishing to donate to the celebration should visit the Sponsors page at belairjuly4.org/sponsors.php — contributions may be made directly from that page using PayPal or any major credit card, and a list of available specific sponsorships is also given.

“We thank in advance those caring and community-aware businesses, families and individuals who help us honor our country and our Town by means of their donations,” Blum states. “With twenty bands (so far) booked to perform in the 2018 parade, we’re really looking for band sponsors!” Blum adds.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., is recognized by the United States Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. For applications, information on the parade, its route, and the full day of Fourth of July celebrations, visit the Bel Air Independence Day Committee website at: www.BelAirJuly4.org.