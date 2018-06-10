New Cyber Defense Scholarship at Harford Community College

From Harford Community College:

The Armed Forces Communications Electronics Association (AFCEA) Aberdeen Chapter presented an $8,000 check to the Harford Community College Foundation to be used for students enrolled in cyber security and information technology. Members of AFCEA Aberdeen presented a check on May 8 during their Annual Scholarship Dinner honoring area high school students, teachers and community college students. The $8,000 check will fund a new scholarship, Cyber Defense Scholarship, for students enrolled in the Cyber Defense Certificate program at Harford Community College. This generous gift supports cybersecurity education and helps address the shortage of skilled cyber warriors.

“AFCEA Aberdeen is honored to partner with Harford Community College (HCC) in support of their Cyber Defense Certificate Program,” said Jeff Murter, VP of Education for the AFCEA Aberdeen Chapter. “We are committed to continuing our local Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) initiatives and identifying emerging needs like the new Cyber Defense Scholarship for cyber security education at HCC.”

In addition to HCC receiving this program scholarship, two Harford Community College students graduating this month received $2,000 transfer scholarships at the Annual AFCEA dinner. Elizabeth Johns will graduate with two associate degrees, one in secondary education in mathematics and one in mathematics. She plans to study mathematics at Towson University. Katie Walker is graduating with an Associate of Science degree in chemistry and is transferring to Towson University to major in chemistry and minor in biochemistry, molecular biology and bioinformatics.

During the evening, AFCEA Aberdeen obligated more than $81,000 in funding to the region’s schools to support science teacher toolkits, the chapter’s STEM teacher grants and high school and college scholarships. The chapter has awarded over $350,000 in grants and scholarships to STEM Education in the local community since 2010. AFCEA Aberdeen is a strong supporter of HCC and continues to pay for certification examination costs for cyber students in need.

The AFCEA Aberdeen Maryland Chapter of 500 members is a growing and dynamic, nonprofit organization for information technology professionals.

The Chapter’s primary mission is serving the community by raising funds to support merit-based scholarships and supports Aberdeen Proving Ground and the three Maryland counties – Harford, Cecil, and Kent – as well as Southern Delaware.