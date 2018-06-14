Harford County Public Schools to Participate in Summer Food Service Program

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) has participated in the Summer Food Service Program for nearly 30 consecutive years. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Open Meal Sites and Times

June 18 – August 31, 2018 Havre de Grace Public Library Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

June 18 – August 30, 2018 Aberdeen Public Library Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – August 1, 2018 Trinise Jones at Aberdeen Bible Church Lunch: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

June 25 – August 24, 2018 Aberdeen Boys and Girls Clubs Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – August 24, 2018 Havre de Grace Boys and Girls Clubs Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

June 25 – August 31, 2018 Havre de Grace Housing Authority Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – August 31, 2018 Victory Street Park Lunch: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – August 31, 2018 Affinity Old Post Apartments Lunch: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – July 29, 2018 Havre de Grace Parks and Rec Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

June 18 – July 27, 2018 Village at Lakeview Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

June 18 – August 31, 2018 Joppatowne Public Library Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. (M-TH)

June 18 – August 30, 2018 Edgewood Public Library Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – August 24, 2018 Edgewood Boys and Girls Clubs Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

June 25 – August 31, 2018 Perrywood Gardens Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (M-TH)

June 25 – August 3, 2018 Presbury Methodist Church, EPICENTER Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

July 2 – August 17, 2018 Windsor Valley Lunch: 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Questions or requests for more information or assistance may be directed to HCPS Food and Nutrition at 410-638-4078.

