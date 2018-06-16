Suspect Jumps from Hatem Bridge into Susquehanna River after Pursuit

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Friday, June 15, 2018, at 7:17 p.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the area of the 200 block of Seneca Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD for a report of an assault. As officers responded to the scene a male suspect fled in his vehicle (describes as a black ford 4 door car).

A responding officer witnessed the suspect crash his vehicle into a parked car and drive away. The officer activated his emergency equipment in an attempted to stop the suspect and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle ran into two separate vehicles while evading police through Havre de Grace. The suspect entered the Hatem Bridge where he hit a third vehicle and began to slow down while approximately halfway over the bridge.

The male suspect stopped his vehicle and ran to the bridge retaining wall, climbed to the top of it, and immediately jumped into the Susquehanna River.

Officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police were in the area and able to rescue the suspect right away and bring him to shore where emergency medical personnel transported him to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. The suspect was later transferred from Harford Memorial to Maryland Shock Trauma.

The victim of the assault at the home in the 200 block of Seneca Avenue was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The investigation into the assault and all traffic offenses are actively being investigated and charges will be pending.