Rep. Harris to Attend Bel Air Fourth of July Parade

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On the Fourth of July, Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will attend the Bel Air Fourth of July Parade. This event is open to the public.

Bel Air Fourth of July Parade

Date: July 4, 2018

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Starting Location: Intersection of Main Street (Rt. 924) and Idlewild Street, Bel Air, MD

Ending Location: Intersection of Main Street (Rt. 924) and Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD