Rep. Harris to Attend Bel Air Fourth of July Parade

WASHINGTON, DC: On the Fourth of July, Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will attend the Bel Air Fourth of July Parade. This event is open to the public.
Bel Air Fourth of July Parade
Date: July 4, 2018
Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM
Starting Location: Intersection of Main Street (Rt. 924) and Idlewild Street, Bel Air, MD
Ending Location: Intersection of Main Street (Rt. 924) and Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
Comments
FedUp says
#Flipthefirst
Mary Baumiller says
Glad I wont be there! Time for a change and term limits in every office!
Mary Klip says
Your absence will make the parade just a bit prettier, Dog.
Vicki says
Course he won’t have to answer any constituents’ questions or concerns. #flipthefirst. !!!
Mary Mary quite contrary says
By attending I am assuming he will be doing it by phone, much like he “attends” his town halls.