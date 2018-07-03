The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Rep. Harris to Attend Bel Air Fourth of July Parade

Rep. Harris to Attend Bel Air Fourth of July Parade

By 5 Comments

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On the Fourth of July, Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will attend the Bel Air Fourth of July Parade. This event is open to the public.

Bel Air Fourth of July Parade
Date: July 4, 2018
Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM
Starting Location: Intersection of Main Street (Rt. 924) and Idlewild Street, Bel Air, MD
Ending Location: Intersection of Main Street (Rt. 924) and Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD

Comments

  4. By attending I am assuming he will be doing it by phone, much like he “attends” his town halls.

    0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: