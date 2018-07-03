Street Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Motorcyle Crash

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Street man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Harford County.

On July 2, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the 1600 block of Jerrys Road in Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single vehicle collision. The driver of the motorcycle, and sole occupant, was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he later died of his injuries. The operator is identified as Dakota Eugene Paul, 28, of Jerrys Road in Street.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates Paul, who had a suspended license, was driving an unregistered 1991 Honda sports bike westbound on Jerrys Road when, for unknown reasons, left the roadway, struck two trees, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in a ditch.

Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the scene to assume the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash. Preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and operator error contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.