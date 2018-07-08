Sen. Van Hollen Announces Public Service Awardees for Harford County

From U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen:

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen announced the Harford County recipients of his 2018 Public Service Award. The Van Hollen Public Service Award is designed to commend a high school senior who has demonstrated a high level of commitment to community or public service. Students who embody this commitment are dedicated to making a positive change that will benefit their community, state, or nation. Senator Van Hollen is announcing over 90 recipients throughout Maryland.

“Just as we recognize students who perform well academically or athletically, students who are committed to serving others deserve public recognition and commendation. These students have each shown dedication to serving their communities, and I’m proud to honor their work. I look forward to seeing the great things these young men and women will accomplish in the years ahead,” said Senator Van Hollen.

Local recipients of the Van Hollen Public Service Award are below:

Chesca Basilio, John Carroll School, Bel Air, MD

Nicole Salib, Bel Air High School, Bel Air, MD

Morgan Aresenault, New Covenant Christian School, Bel Air, MD

Zachary Strock, Harford Technical High School, Bel Air, MD

Emma Koop, Havre de Grace High School, Havre de Grace, MD

Isabella Biasello, Harford Christian School, Darlington, MD

The Van Hollen Public Service Award is awarded to students who display a deep sense of dedication to public service, take meaningful personal initiative, and bring an innovative and fresh approach to improving the lives of others. The Senator’s office invited local schools to nominate students who embody these guidelines and nominated students receive a Congressional Citation. The Van Hollen Public Service Awards program was launched in 2004 when Senator Van Hollen served in the House of Representatives and has since been expanded to encompass the entire state.