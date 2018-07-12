New Park Road Near Norrisville to Close for Bridge Replacement Project

From Harford County government:

New Park Road at the bridge over Island Branch in the Norrisville area will be closed on or about Monday, July 23 for approximately six months for a bridge replacement project. During this time, the bridge will be closed to all through traffic including school buses and emergency vehicles. Please follow posted detours or make other arrangements if you travel this section of roadway.

Questions about this project may be directed to Rick Cochran, Harford County Department of Public Works, Bureau of Construction Inspections at (410) 638-3217 ext. 2455 or (443) 617-8982, or via e-mail at rlcochran@harfordcountymd.gov.

For updates on this closure, visit the Facebook page for Harford County DPW – Highways Division. For an online map and list of all current and planned county road closures, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.