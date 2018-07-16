Fire Destroys Vehicle, House in Edgewood; Man and Dog Escape Unharmed

A man and his dog escaped unharmed Saturday morning after a vehicle in the driveway of their Edgewood home caught fire and spread to the house.

Just before 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive in Edgewood for a reported vehicle fire that had spread into a dwelling.

The occupant of the home discovered his 2002 Ford Explorer on fire in his driveway, but the fire quickly spread to his two-story, single family dwelling.

Forty firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company assisted by Joppa-Magnolia, Bel Air, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, White Marsh, and Kingsville responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 30 minutes.

Firefighters with Joppa-Magnolia assisted one occupant out of the home and brought his dog to safety.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $175,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.