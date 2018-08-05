Kirstie Durr Appointed to Harford County Education Foundation Board

From the Harford County Education Foundation:

The Harford County Education Foundation today announced that Fallston resident Kirstie Durr, Senior Vice President at the public relations and marketing firm Nevins & Associates, was appointed to the Harford County Education Foundation Board of Directors.

As a marketing professional, Durr brings her 25+ years of experience to the Foundation. During her time at Nevins & Associates, she has supported numerous client marketing efforts locally, regionally, and nationally. Her experience spans myriad industries including not-for-profits, technology, education, healthcare, professional services, and more.

“We are excited to have Kirstie join the board. Her experience in the marketing field and knowledge of the area will significantly benefit our efforts in educating those in the community about our mission to supply important resources to students in the Harford County Public School System with an emphasis on vulnerable students, so that all students can be successful in school and life,” said Harford County Education Foundation Founder and President Deb Merlock.

“As a Harford County resident, I look forward to contributing to such an important cause close to home. The Harford County Education Foundation helps level the playing field for students so that every student in the county can achieve their potential fostering lifelong success. I am honored to be a part of such a meaningful organization,” said Durr.

Durr has served on numerous committees and boards including the Maryland Parent Advisory Council, Cystic Fibrosis committees, Harford County Ethics Commission, Youth’s Benefit Educational Foundation, Maryland Women’s Heritage Center committees among numerous others. She currently sits on the Harford Cable Network Advisory Board, Harford County Chamber legislative committee, Maryland Center for the Arts events committee and the Harford County Education Foundation marketing committee.

Harford County Education Foundation helps strengthen the community by providing targeted funding and needed resources to students, teachers, and schools to ensure the academic and life-long success of public school students in Harford County. Equitable access to high quality resources is vital in helping students meet the rigor of innovative instruction and the challenges of the 21st century workforce. The Foundation works to meet these needs through targeted programs including: TOOLS for SCHOOLS Resource Center, TECH Tools, BOOKS in HAND Summer Learning, CLASSROOM INNOVATION GRANTS, Educator Awards, and SCHOLARSHIPS. For more information visit: www.harfordeducation.org.