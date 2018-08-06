Benjamin’s Bridge Deer Creek Canoe/Kayak Launch in Street to Close for Parking Lot Repairs

From Harford County government:
Harford County Parks & Recreation will close Benjamin’s Bridge – Deer Creek Canoe/Kayak Launch on Conowingo Road in Street beginning Monday, August 6 through Friday, August 10 for necessary repairs to the parking lot.
The park is expected to reopen at dawn on Saturday, August 11, 2018.
For a complete list of Harford County Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation.
Comments
Jim in Hickory says
Less than a year and already needs repairs. Fine quality harford county worker construction. No accountability for sub par work.
SoulCrusher says
Well, we did have an unusually cold winter and the temperatures we experienced do take a toll on asphalt. I know what you’re saying though, one would expect a parking lot to last more than a year.
Bob says
Job security and Harford county employee motto: why do it right when you can get paid to re do it every year.
Paul says
Where exactly is the canoe/kayak launch structure at this site? It’s nothing more then a “memorial” using tax payers money for Mr Boniface. Who ironically also happens to be the one in county govt truly controlling the purse strings with public money in it!?!? Nice job if you can get it!
? says
Are you saying Boniface didn’t pay for the park to remember his kid?
A Kayaker says
Don’t know what the total cost was, but it looks like the foundation chipped in $50k.
http://www.daggerpress.com/2016/02/22/ben-boniface-deer-creek-valley-fund-awards-50000-grant-for-deer-creek-kayakcanoe-launch/
Boo hoo says
Would have been nice to include a clause for any repairs needed for 5 years to be covered by installer.
County procurement department staff suck.