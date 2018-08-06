Benjamin’s Bridge Deer Creek Canoe/Kayak Launch in Street to Close for Parking Lot Repairs

From Harford County government:

Harford County Parks & Recreation will close Benjamin’s Bridge – Deer Creek Canoe/Kayak Launch on Conowingo Road in Street beginning Monday, August 6 through Friday, August 10 for necessary repairs to the parking lot.

The park is expected to reopen at dawn on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

