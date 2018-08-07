Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Edgewood Homicide

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Two teens are in custody, charged in the shooting death of an Edgewood man that occurred on August 3, 2018.

On August 3, 2018, at approximately 9:19 p.m., Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2400 block of Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim within a vehicle in the parking lot of Edgewood High School suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. Medics with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company transported the victim, identified as Thailek Jacob Willis, 19 of Edgewood, to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Through investigation, two male suspects were identified, Yasin Wallace Powell, 16 of Edgewood, and Jaylin Jerome Brown, 15 of Edgewood. The investigation revealed Willis drove to the parking lot at Edgewood High School to conduct a drug deal. When he arrived, Powell and Brown approached Willis’ vehicle, displayed handguns, and announced a robbery. When Willis attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, each suspect fired a shot, with one round striking Willis, killing him.

Detectives were able to take both into custody without incident on Monday, August 6.

Both Powell and Brown were charged as adults with first degree murder, second degree murder, armed robbery, first degree assault, and other related charges.

Powell and Brown were transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where they are being held without bail.