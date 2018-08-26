Fire Destroys Barns in Darlington and White Hall

A pair of Harford County barns were destroyed by fire in Darlington and White Hall within the last week.

Just before 5:45 a.m. on August 20 emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2100 block of Trappe Church Road in Darlington for the report of a structure fire in a one-story masonry barn.

Fifty firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 2-alarm blaze and had it under control within two hours.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $10,000 in damage to the barn and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor and the preliminary cause remains under investigation.

Then, on August 25 just after 3:45 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the 3100 block of Troyer Road in White Hall for the report of a structure fire in a one-story wood-framed barn.

Ten firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 2 hours.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $20,000 in damage to the barn and another $60,000 in damage to its contents.

This fire was discovered by a passserby and the preliminary cause also remains under investigation.