Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Bulson to Meet with Community on Tour of 9 Middle Schools

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Sean W. Bulson invites you to join him at one of nine locations throughout the county as he collects insights that will be used to determine the future of HCPS. The tour is your opportunity to meet Dr. Bulson and share your feedback at this pivotal moment for HCPS.

Dr. Bulson has met with community leaders outside of the school system as well as with each of his Leadership Team members and will finish meeting with the principals of all the county’s 54 public schools prior to the start of the school year.

The September Listen and Learn Tour is an opportunity for anyone, with or without a direct connection to HCPS, to discuss the future of the school system and what it will mean for Harford County.

“I want to hear how you see HCPS now and your hopes for the future of our schools. Your participation during this phase of my entry plan is vital to creating a full picture and plan for the future,” said Dr. Bulson.

Listen and Learn Tour dates are open to the public. All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held as follows:

September 11, 2018 at Bel Air Middle School

September 20, 2018 at Edgewood Middle School

September 26, 2018 at Aberdeen Middle School

September 27, 2018 at North Harford Middle School

October 1, 2018 at Magnolia Middle School

October 9, 2018 at Fallston Middle School

October 11, 2018 at Patterson Mill Middle School

October 17, 2018 at Havre de Grace Middle School

October 18, 2018 at Southampton Middle School

Please register for the Listen and Learn Tour location you plan to attend at https://tinyurl.com/ycuc8jxq or search, “Listen and Learn Tour” on www.eventbrite.com. Child care will be provided. Email Communications@hcps.org with your name, your child’s name and age, and the date/location you plan to attend, to reserve a space for your child(ren).

Following the Listen and Learn Tour, the second phase of the entry plan utilizes information Dr. Bulson gathers to identify priorities and determine the appropriate strategies to address them.

This information and Dr. Bulson’s entry plan in full can be found on the HCPS website at http://www.hcps.org/boe/superintendentsearch/.

Save the date! On October 29, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at Harford Technical High School, Dr. Bulson will present his findings to the community. Additional information about this event will be forthcoming.