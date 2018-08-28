Maryland State Police to Hold Labor Day Weekend Sobriety Checkpoint in Harford County

From Maryland State Police:

This Labor Day weekend, as friends and family travel to picnics and barbecues across the country, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack will be out stopping impaired drivers by targeting those who put lives in danger.

On Friday, August 31, 2018 the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack will begin their holiday enforcement patrols by conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Harford County. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

If your holiday weekend plans include consuming alcoholic beverages, plan a designated driver as well. Keep in mind that impairment by alcohol or drugs can be deadly. The cost of a ride home is cheap. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app available for Android and Apple devices or any of the rideshare apps. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.