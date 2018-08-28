The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Suspect Indicted for 2017 Murder of Edgewood Girl in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

Havre de Grace Police Detectives presented evidence to a grand jury and received an indictment against Naeshawn Jahiem-Troy Perry for first- and second-degree murder.

These charges are for homicide of Maleigha Solonka, whose body was located in the 400 blocks of Webb Lane on the August 16th, 2017 with the cause of death being ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland.

Comments

  1. Great job HPD! To the poster “Reality of it” are you starting to get my point their Liberal one. Keep ignoring the issue Tool. Are you going to blame this one on white racism?

    1+

    Reply

  2. It’s a good thing HCSO wasn’t leading investigation. HPD has their act together.

    Now hopefully the States Attorney won’t screw it up.

    0

    Reply

