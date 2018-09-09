Harford County Seeks Storm Damage Assessments from Citizens, Publishes Online Map of County Road Closures

From Harford County government:

To assist recovery efforts after flash floods on August 31, Harford County government is gathering information on storm damage from affected citizens and updating county road closure information with an online map. County Executive Barry Glassman has also declared a local State of Emergency to facilitate potential federal reimbursement for county costs.

Harford County businesses and residents are encouraged to report their losses from Friday’s devastating storm to the county Department of Emergency Services. Detailed reports are a first step in assessing damage to determine if those affected could qualify for state and/or federal recovery loans. Reporting this information does not guarantee loan assistance, but will help the county demonstrate the need for help and begin the recovery process.

Businesses and residents should be prepared to provide the date and type of damage, an estimate of their losses including lost revenue for businesses, and information on insurance coverage, if any.

Reports may be submitted online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/Emergency-Services-49/Harford-County-Flood-Damage-Survey-Form-265 or by calling 410-638-4029 to request a form by mail. More information is available by emailing ljploener@harfordpublicsafety.org. The deadline for reporting is Friday, September 21, 2018.

For a limited number of low-income residents in need, low-interest loans for housing repairs are available now, facilitated by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development. For more information, please contact Steve Gasparovic at 410- 638-3045 ext. 1826 or visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1739/Emergency-Housing-Loan-Program.

The Harford County Department of Public Works has been working since the Labor Day weekend storm to identify damaged county roads and bridges and make repairs. While more than a dozen roads have been reopened, estimated timelines for the remaining repairs range from one week to more than a year. An online map of county road closures is updated regularly and can be found at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.

For your safety, please do not try to remove or go around road closure signs.