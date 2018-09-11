Disease Concerns Elicit Expanded Mosquito-Control Spraying in Abingdon

From the Maryland Department of Agriculture:

The Maryland Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with the health departments of Prince George’s and Harford counties will expand mosquito control services in the Hyattsville and Abingdon areas Tuesday evening due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Tuesday, September 11, in the following areas:

– Hyattsville: Within a one mile radius of the intersection of Edmonston Road and Emerson Street. This area includes parts of the following neighborhoods: Bladensburg, Edmonston, Mattaponi Manor, Riverdale Park, Rogers Heights, Templeton Manor, Terrace Hill, Whitely.

– Abingdon: Within a one mile radius of the intersections of Emmorton Road and Singer Road. This area includes parts of the following neighborhoods: Norris Corner, Constant Friendship.

Spraying will occur after 7:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will be re-scheduled for the next available evening. Any existing spray exemptions in the area will be temporarily suspended.

Mosquito Control personnel will use a permethrin-based solution that the EPA has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.

While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, the Maryland Department of Agriculture suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

All Marylanders are encouraged to follow the Department’s Twitter feed @MdAgMosquito that will post unscheduled spray events and other timely information about mosquito control in Maryland. Routine spray program schedules are available by county on the program’s website.

For more information, call the Department of Agriculture’s Mosquito Control Program at 410-841-5870.