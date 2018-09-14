Thousands Expected for First Annual Susquehanna River Running Festival & After-Party

From the The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, Inc.:

As many as two thousand runners are expected in Harford County Saturday, September 15 for the Susquehanna River Running Festival, a half-marathon over the Hatem Bridge and after-party overlooking the scenic Chesapeake Bay. All are welcome to the party at Tydings Park from the start of the race at 8 a.m. until noon, featuring live music from local musicians, The Daniel Bros., craft beer, and food from Coakley’s Pub. All proceeds will benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund.

Spectacular views await participants as they race over the Susquehanna River and through historic Havre de Grace. Attendees will long remember the sight of so many runners crossing the one-hundred-foot-high bridge.

An avid runner, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will welcome participants at the starting line and then join in the race.

“Whether you’re a runner or a spectator, the first annual Susquehanna River Running Festival will be an event to remember in Harford County,” County Executive Glassman said. “I’m looking forward to a good race for a great cause.”

The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to awarding college scholarships to high school scholar-athletes who honor the values of legendary coach and athletic director Al Cesky. During the 1960’s, Cesky led his Bel Air High School football teams to three undefeated seasons and was posthumously inducted into the Maryland Scholastic High School Coaches Hall of Fame. As Harford County Athletic Director, Cesky introduced boys’ and girls’ soccer, lacrosse, tennis, golf, and swimming.

Cesky Scholarship winners are among the nation’s most promising future leaders. Aside from being stellar Harford County students both scholastically and athletically, winners also must give back to the community both within and outside their school. The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund awards $54,000 in scholarships annually and has exceeded the $1 million mark in total giving over 33 years.

“The Al Cesky Scholarship award is the largest honor that can be bestowed upon a graduating senior in Harford County, supporting athletes who excel on and off the field,” said Dr. Jennifer Bepple, a Havre De Grace High School graduate and 1996 Cesky winner who is now a urologist in Howard County.

Andrew Berry, a 2005 Cesky winner, and former Bel Air High School and Harvard University standout, and now Vice President, Pro-Player Personnel for the Cleveland Browns, says, “I’m proud to be associated with the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund because of its representation of scholastic and athletic excellence. The intersection of these spheres has shaped my life from an early age until now. I’m thankful for the work of the Cesky family to recognize high schoolers with similar backgrounds and support them with their long-term goals.”