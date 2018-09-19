Maryland State Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Harford County

From Maryland State Police:

On Friday, September 21st, the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Harford County. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving. Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack have investigated over 60 collisions this year in which a driver was under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.

Keep in mind that impairment by alcohol or drugs can be deadly. The cost of a ride home is cheap. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app available for Android and Apple devices or any of the rideshare apps. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.