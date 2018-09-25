131 Residences, Convenience Store, Gas Station, Restaurant, Shopping Center Planned for Bel Air Auto Auction Site

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting

Belair Auto Auction

Meeting Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 6pm

Meeting Place: Harford County Library – Abingdon Branch, 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon, MD 21009

Location of Proposed Development-Tax Map 48, Parcels 116,253 and 256 and Tax Map 49, Parcels 27, 29, 30, 31, 219, 249 and 658 located on US Rte. 1 (Belair Road) 500 feet east of the Locust Lane and US Rte. 1

Description of Proposed Development- Develop 131 Villas, a 5,500 square foot convenience store with fuel station, a 12,000 square foot retail/restaurant and 21,000 square foot retail/restaurant over a 21,000 square foot office space. Installation of the associated infrastructure (sidewalks, parking, utilities and stormwater management). the site is approximately 45 acres and zoned R1 and B3. The site will be accessed from U.S. Route 1 (Belair Road).

Applicant: Morris & Ritchie Associated, Inc.

Contact: Jeff Matthai at Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc. at (410) 515-9000.

