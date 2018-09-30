Dart Foundation Awards Harford County Public Schools $50,000 for Digital Harford Efforts

From Harford County Public Schools:

Laptops will be purchased for Harford Technical High and Bakerfield Elementary Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Dart Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase laptops for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classrooms at Harford Technical High School and Bakerfield Elementary School.

The school system is implementing a Digital Learning Initiative, which was developed to ensure students can learn and lead in a digital world. The goal is for HCPS classrooms to become dynamic learning environments where students have seamless access to cutting-edge digital tools. With access to devices such as laptops, teachers will be able to transition to a blended learning environment where classroom instruction is combined with online learning and students can, in part, control the time, pace, and place of their learning.

Harford Technical High School and Bakerfield Elementary School were identified by the school system’s ‘Digital Harford’ team as schools that would benefit from new laptops. The generous funds from the Dart Foundation will have a significant impact on the curriculum and learning resources for the 1,000 students at Harford Technical High and the 400 students at Bakerfield Elementary. The schools will receive their new laptops in October.

HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson participated in the official check presentation from the Dart Foundation representatives at Harford Technical High School on September 25.

The Dart Foundation is a private family foundation established by Dart Container Corporation founder William A. Dart and his wife Claire T. Dart. The Foundation supports projects that enhance education, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math, and those that improve the quality of life in specific communities.