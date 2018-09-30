Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2018 Participation Exceeds 700; Prize Winners Announced

From Harford County government:

Participation in the third annual Harford Streams Summer Adventure exceeded 700 citizens in 2018, raising awareness and support for protecting Harford County’s natural waterways. Developed two years ago by Harford County government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, this award-winning program encourages citizens of all ages to take selfies at various locations, write a brief comment about their experiences and enter to win T-shirts and other prizes. A free app allowed participants to easily upload photos, enter locations using GIS, and submit their comments. New this year, the adventure included a cellphone game using GPS known as “geocaching” for participants to find small trinkets and other hidden treasures.

Two hundred and one adventurers qualified for a free T-shirt by visiting at least seven Harford stream locations. Those who visited at least 11 locations qualified for a drawing to win a pontoon boat trip for 15 people at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. This year’s winner was the Stachowiak family of Kingsville. A family membership to Port Discovery Children’s Museum was the prize in a drawing for those who visited at least 15 locations. The Bowie family of Abingdon was this year’s winner.

Once again, a “poker run” was held, this year on July 14, beginning at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center in Abingdon. More than 90 participants collected playing cards placed at Bosely Conservancy, Mariner Point Park and Copenhaver Park. The poker run concluded back at the estuary center where participants turned in their poker hands and enjoyed snacks and received T-shirts and other prizes, with support from Visit Harford, Myrtle the Recycling Turtle, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy and Watershed Stewards Academy. Marshy Point Nature Center wowed everyone with an “animal talk” with a live owl.

Prizes for the poker run were a Yeti Roadie 20 Cooler donated by MK Consulting Engineers, and an Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest hammock from Harford County DPW. All participants received IronBirds tickets and T-shirts donated by Visit Harford. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, and Parks and Recreation provided the venue.

The pontoon boat trip for 15 people at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center was donated by the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center.