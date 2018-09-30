University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Evaluating Aberdeen Site for New Medical Campus

From University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

The Board of Directors of UM Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) is actively evaluating a site in Aberdeen for the development of a new medical campus as the health system plans to move services from its current UM Harford Memorial Hospital location. The City of Aberdeen has been supportive of the health system’s plans. The evaluation of the Aberdeen site indicates that we can bring a modern new medical campus to the citizens of northeast Maryland with few changes from the original plan, can occur within a reasonable timeframe and is less expensive to build compared to other sites under consideration. The Aberdeen site offers our patients and their family members’ access to existing public transportation, nearby retail and pharmacies. Finalizing the site selection will enable us to focus fully on the implementation of our community-centric strategy that extends care beyond traditional hospital walls to place outpatient services most used by the community closer to where they live. The Board is optimistic about reaching a final site selection in the coming weeks. The development of the medical campus is dependent on regulatory approval by the state of Maryland.

“Although we had planned to develop our property in Havre de Grace, we now know that building the new campus on the Aberdeen site will allow us to achieve our original goals including our broader vision to increase access to care, coordinate efforts between hospital care providers and community care providers, and develop new models of care delivery supported by state-of-the-art technology. We have many effective and exciting programs that we have started and more that we will develop, but the most important component of our vision is our commitment to our community to create the healthiest community in Maryland,” said Lyle Sheldon, President and Chief Executive Officer, UM UCH.