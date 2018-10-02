The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Havre de Grace City Councilwoman Worrell Resigns

From the City of Havre de Grace:

STATEMENT BY MAYOR WILLIAM T. MARTIN REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCIL MEMBER MONICA WORRELL.

This evening at the city council meeting, Council Member Monica Worrell announced her resignation from the City Council effective immediately.

Since her first day on council, she has been a leader, an amalgam of conviction and civic mindedness. During her tenure, she has always spoken and stood up for what she believes in.

She played an intricate role in helping Havre de Grace achieve its Sustainable Maryland certification and passionately championed legislation that improved public safety, the environment, and economic development.

Our community is forever grateful for her service. Monica’s wisdom and compassion will be greatly missed. Moving forward, I am confident she will use her council experience to continue to make a powerful impact. I would like to thank Monica personally not only for her commitment but also for her friendship. I wish her all the best as she begins a new chapter.

In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant council position.

  1. I am stunned.

    Councilwoman Worrell has been a champion for Havre de Grace. She has worked on so many economic development and quality of life issues.

    Plus, she is REALLY hot.

    • Her facebook page said that she has taken a business development job with APGFCU and can’t do that and represent HdG at the same time.

  4. I saw this and started sobbing uncontrollably. Here I am at lunch, and my boss has asked me why I am so red in the face with raw emotion. You see, Monica was such a powerful influence on my life. I can’t believe she is gone.

    I will miss her so much. I loved her.

  7. Havre de Grace has been graced with a near perfect location with beautiful vistas, neighboring state park and quick access to the most traveled road in the USA. Too bad it’s politicians have squandered its natural potential decade after decade. They want Hdg to remain a backwater town with zero vitality. What a waste.

  8. Bill,
    Please don’t appoint another buddy “Mason”
    (there’s already too many “Brick Layers” on the City Council!).

