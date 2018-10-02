Havre de Grace City Councilwoman Worrell Resigns

From the City of Havre de Grace:

STATEMENT BY MAYOR WILLIAM T. MARTIN REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCIL MEMBER MONICA WORRELL.

This evening at the city council meeting, Council Member Monica Worrell announced her resignation from the City Council effective immediately.

Since her first day on council, she has been a leader, an amalgam of conviction and civic mindedness. During her tenure, she has always spoken and stood up for what she believes in.

She played an intricate role in helping Havre de Grace achieve its Sustainable Maryland certification and passionately championed legislation that improved public safety, the environment, and economic development.

Our community is forever grateful for her service. Monica’s wisdom and compassion will be greatly missed. Moving forward, I am confident she will use her council experience to continue to make a powerful impact. I would like to thank Monica personally not only for her commitment but also for her friendship. I wish her all the best as she begins a new chapter.

In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant council position.