Havre de Grace City Councilwoman Worrell Resigns

From the City of Havre de Grace:
STATEMENT BY MAYOR WILLIAM T. MARTIN REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCIL MEMBER MONICA WORRELL.
This evening at the city council meeting, Council Member Monica Worrell announced her resignation from the City Council effective immediately.
Since her first day on council, she has been a leader, an amalgam of conviction and civic mindedness. During her tenure, she has always spoken and stood up for what she believes in.
She played an intricate role in helping Havre de Grace achieve its Sustainable Maryland certification and passionately championed legislation that improved public safety, the environment, and economic development.
Our community is forever grateful for her service. Monica’s wisdom and compassion will be greatly missed. Moving forward, I am confident she will use her council experience to continue to make a powerful impact. I would like to thank Monica personally not only for her commitment but also for her friendship. I wish her all the best as she begins a new chapter.
In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant council position.
Comments
Lorne Britt says
I am stunned.
Councilwoman Worrell has been a champion for Havre de Grace. She has worked on so many economic development and quality of life issues.
Plus, she is REALLY hot.
Friend of Art says
No great loss, Hopefully Bill will appoint someone that doesn’t like to hear themselves talk.
Not Jane says
I am going to miss her. She is a lovely presence in Havre de Grace, particularly in the spring.
Cecil's Whig says
Why the resignation? Problems or just moving on?
Captain America says
Her facebook page said that she has taken a business development job with APGFCU and can’t do that and represent HdG at the same time.
Dr. M. Roberta says
Captain America, I will really miss her. Prayers for her and her family.
Dr. M. Roberta Mills says
I saw this and started sobbing uncontrollably. Here I am at lunch, and my boss has asked me why I am so red in the face with raw emotion. You see, Monica was such a powerful influence on my life. I can’t believe she is gone.
I will miss her so much. I loved her.
NorthHarfordParent says
Dr. M. Roberta Mills – she’s not dead! She resigned her position. Get a grip!
PoleMusher says
“Intricate role”? I wonder if he meant “integral.”
Local Yocal says
Monica,
Look me in the eye and tell me why.
Sam Adams says
Havre de Grace has been graced with a near perfect location with beautiful vistas, neighboring state park and quick access to the most traveled road in the USA. Too bad it’s politicians have squandered its natural potential decade after decade. They want Hdg to remain a backwater town with zero vitality. What a waste.
Q says
Why would it be different than the rest of Harford County?
Davey Boy says
You tell them Jane !! You’re the best.
Jane says
Cant help yourself can you?
Albeit I agree with Q sentiment. Havre De Grace has significantly improved with the influx of people to APG. This improvement is likely more so the people who moved into the area and not anything to do with its local politicians.
Good Day!
Davey Boy says
You tell them Jane !
WTF? says
Bill,
Please don’t appoint another buddy “Mason”
(there’s already too many “Brick Layers” on the City Council!).
Davey Boy says
You tell them Jane !!