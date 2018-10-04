Delegation Candidate Benn: “My Plan Will Create High Paying Jobs While Reducing Emissions and Congestion”

From Sarahia Benn, a candidate for state delegate in District 34A:

I remember attending an Andy Harris town hall in Joppa’s 7th District earlier this year. It’s not in my district however I wanted to hear from a current representative. An attendee stood up and told his story of how he was having an extremely hard time keeping a fully employed workforce. He said he had jobs starting at $18 an hour he couldn’t fill. He said that due to a lack of transport (non functioning or not having)was the number one cause of absences from the job. Harris had no solutions so I went up to the man afterwards and explained a bit of my transportation plan which requires a massive overhaul of the system. I explained that We need to be proactive. That We can no longer exclude so many in the workforce because they can’t maintain their transport or have none in general. Most importantly continuing down the road of utilizing fossil fuel cars is a heavy load on our environment and makes Maryland energy dependent, instead of independent. My plan will create high paying jobs while reducing emissions and congestion. Instead of creating express lanes which are just another way to tax the public and to suppress workforce growth we need to be more bold, proactive, and move towards energy independent means of transport publicly, as well as, privately.

I’m saying without doubt that if we don’t invest in transforming our transportation system now District 34A & statewide will be paying: 1. massive costs in the lack of productivity of the workforce which means less tax base which causes less state revenues to fix issues; 2. ourselves & our children will pay by experiencing excessive environmental disaster events; 3. and finally our state will remain dependent on outside means which could cause us to run into deficit. With the current tariffs in place and future presidents who can do the same this could cause additional massive financial losses in Maryland as well. Contrary to popular belief transportation issues do not only effect lower income workers but everyone. It is just more severe for those who’s incomes are less.

So are we ready TO BE BOLD AND HAVE A REAL transportation PLAN THAT WORKS FOR ALL? Or do we want to pay severely for procrastinating? Add the mismanagement of the state transportation funding where District 34A mysteriously lost several millions from its budget due to the state robbing Peter to pay Paul, it is time for a new direction. The choice is ours. Make sure you choose, me, Sarahia Benn to be your next State Delegate in District 34A. I will bring positive change and ingenuity to our policy that will work for all Marylanders

Sarahia Benn