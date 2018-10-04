Lt Gov Visits HCC to Discuss Workforce Development Training and Renovations to Campus

From Harford Community College:

On Tuesday, October 2, Harford Community College was honored to host Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford on campus. The lieutenant governor was joined by Senator Linda Norman and Delegate Andrew Cassilly, both of whom represent Harford and Cecil Counties in the Maryland General Assembly.

The group received a tour of several of the College’s newly-constructed and renovated buildings, including Darlington and Edgewood Halls, along with the Chesapeake Center and Fallston Hall, which are marked for capital improvements in the next several years. Funding from the state has been critical in HCC’s continuing efforts to provide the most state-of-the-art facilities and resources to its students.

Lieutenant Governor Rutherford, Senator Norman, and Delegate Cassilly also met with several current and former students to discuss HCC’s Workforce Development training programs: Montana Stieber, a student in the veterinary assistant certificate program; Wayne Lloyd, a fourth-year electrical apprentice; and recent graduate Richie Rodriguez, who now teaches in the College’s drone technology certification program. Political science major Gia Tserkis was also in attendance, speaking on her advocacy for the recently-passed College Promise Scholarship legislation and the importance of state support for community college students.

Since assuming office in January of 2015, Lieutenant Governor Rutherford has visited Harford’s campus several times, most recently for an apprenticeship graduation ceremony last spring.