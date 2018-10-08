Bel Air Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Distribution of Child Pornography

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore:

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III sentenced Jeffrey Roger Forwood, age 49, of Bel Air, Maryland, to six years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for distribution of child pornography.

Forwood admitted to using a file-sharing program to distribute 38 videos depicting minors, including prepubescent minors, engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover law enforcement officer. On October 25, 2017, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Forwood’s residence. Forwood admitted to searching for, downloading, and watching child pornography using anonymizing software, and a file-sharing program. Forwood further admitted that he used wiping software to delete child pornography from his home computer in order to avoid detection by law enforcement.

A forensic examination of Forwood’s computer revealed more than 200 images of child pornography, a log showing downloads of child pornography videos, three separate wiping programs, and other files indicating the existence of the file-sharing program and anonymizing web browser.