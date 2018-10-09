County Council Candidate Oshinsky: “Inadequate Funding for Education Has Led to a Number of Negative Results for Harford County”

From Citizens for Suzanne:
Suzanne Oshinsky, the Democratic candidate for Harford County Council (District B), says that students and teachers are being shortchanged in the way the county invests in education. She spoke to the Route 40 Business Association at their Candidates Forum on September 12th.
“Education currently accounts for only 36 percent of Harford’s total operating budget,” she points out. “This compares unfavorably to nearly 50 percent levels in most other counties and even more in some of Maryland’s highest performing counties.”
“The current administration would have you believe that the figure is actually 46 percent,” says Oshinsky. “It misled tax-paying property owners over the summer by distributing a pie chart in which the education figure miraculously rises 10 percentage points through the removal of some $162 million allocated for items ranging from highway construction to debt service.”
Inadequate funding for education has led to a number of negative results for Harford County, says Oshinsky, including student-to-teacher ratios in classrooms among the highest in Maryland.
“Meanwhile, some of our best and most experienced teachers have moved on to other counties paying higher and more equitable salaries,” she adds. “And those teachers who remain have more on their plates and less time to give individual attention to students who are struggling. Many teachers in our county have to take second jobs to get by.”
This problem is especially close to Oshinsky, who as the mother of an autistic son found it necessary to remove him from the public school system and home-school him because the Harford education system does not provide adequate funds for educating children with special needs.
“The quality of our schools is one of the key factors that families and businesses look at when relocating,” notes the District B candidate. “Unless we re-prioritize toward a greater commitment to education, the county as a whole will suffer.”
Comments
G.I.G.O. says
And HCEA endorses this woman’s opponent. What a joke. Gotta wonder where the HCPS unions would be if their leaders weren’t political hacks.
Harford County Education Association TEACHERS RECOMMEND Ben Jealous says
Very well said, Ms.Oshinsky. You get an apple. Unfortunately I have to vote for your opponent.
Education in Harford is broken says
Harford County Education Association TEACHERS RECOMMEND Ben Jealous puts head in sand.
Dept. of Education needs to rearrange its priorities, too. Spend less higher in MANAGEMENT…spend more on kids and teachers, teachers aids, etc.
Ryan Burbey says
Unfortunately, Ms. Oshinsky either does not understand or has not read the budget. Page 11 of the Harford County operating budget lists general fund appropriations. Education is 46% of the budget.https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1419
What Ms. Olishinsky is erroneously referring to is the total appropriations. These numbers include enterprise funds which are not available to be spent on other purposes. This includes highway user funds, as well as, water and sewer funds. These cannot be spent except for their designed purpose. These funds are never included in the calculations of percentages allocated to various categories. Read the Overview of Maryland Local Governments. http://dls.maryland.gov/pubs/prod/InterGovMatters/LocFinTaxinskyRte/Overview-of-Maryland-Local-Governments-2018.pdf
It is exactly this kind of unadulterated ignorance that caused HCEA to endorse Mr. Woods over Ms. Olishinsky. While Ms. Olishinsky lacks fundamental knowledge of budgets and operations of both government and schools; Mr. Woods has continuously advocated for our students and teachers. He has demonstrated his understanding of local government throughout his entire tenure on the county council. Unlike Ms. Olishinsky, Mr. Woods listens to teachers, their union and his constituents.
Ms. Olishinsky also has failed to recognize a fundamental fact. Throughout his first term County Executive Glassman has increased funding for HCPS by over $20 million compared to a paltry $5 million dollar increase by the State of Maryland. It is not Mr. Glassman, Mr. Woods or the other members of the Harford County Council that have failed our county, our students, our teachers and our schools, it is Larry Hogan. Despite promises of more funding and fairness for Harford County during his run for governor, Mr. Hogan has not increased school funding, highway user funding or any other state funding stream for Harford County by any appreciable amount. MSEA and HCEA as a local affiliate endorsed Ben Jealous. Ben Jealous will ensure that our state properly funds our schools.
Ms. Olishinsky has spent past few months besmirching HCEA any chance she got because she did not receive the HCEA endorsement. She expected HCEA to endorse her solely because she was a Democrat. She has publicly attempted to deride HCEA’s endorsement process entirely because she simply was not a knowledgeable or viable candidate.
HCEA does not make endorsements based on party lines. Every candidate endorsed by HCEA has been endorsed solely because they support public education, teachers and students. Mr. Woods has always supported our teachers our students and our schools.
Ms. Olishinsky should be commended for running for office. However, she should focus more on earning votes through truth, credibility and innovative ideas; rather than non-sense and half truths. Hopefully, should she decided to run again in the future, after her inevitable defeat in November, she will take the time to prepare and inform herself about county finances, school finance and governmental operations.
Gordon Koerner says
Great letter by a great candidate who cares about the students. HCEA endorses without regards to who supports them They play the political game of whom they think may win and that is whom they support. For a union their leadership under Burbey was not very good. Have to wait to see what happens under the new leadership.
Ryan Burbey says
Mr. Koerner,
You know that what you have said is completely untrue. Further, under my leadership I accomplished every single promise I made to our members. Likewise, we conducted multiple successful political campaigns. In fact, our last contract was arguably the best in the state. We play no political games. We endorse people who support public education, are prepared and are able to run a viable campaign. At every juncture, I have been civil to you and have explained how the endorsement process worked. HCEA had nothing to do with you not being endorsed. Apparently, the folks in Baltimore County who you interviewed with did not find you to be an appealing candidate. Since your district straddles the two counties, both locals have input. The truest test of a candidate and a human being is their honesty. Right now you are failing on both ends. Also, before anyone asks if I am working, I am on my duty free lunch. I wish you well Gordon. I am sorry that you and other Democratic candidates have not been able to compartmentalize and accept your own deficiencies. Godspeed.
Gladys Stellers says
Ryan Burbey is an outstanding advocate for the men and women who teach in Harford County. Heed his words.
As a former educator, I respect his intellect and his political instincts.
He is also very cute.
The Quiet Man says
Here’s what upsets me. During every election all of the candidate’s hold education hostage and then when they get elected they do not do a damn thing.