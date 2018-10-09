Sheriff Gahler: “Law Abiding Citizens Who Own Firearms are Not ‘Sick,’ They Are Not ‘Rednecks,’ and They Don’t Derive ‘Fun Out of Killing’”

From Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler:

Dear Editor:

On September 30th, Mr. Boardman sent the following email to my campaign email, apparently frustrated that the media sources he sent it to (including the Dagger) on September 11th decided not to print it. A month later, we see the watered down version of his angry comments. I find it interesting that the Dagger chose to wait for Mr. Boardman to rethink his original rant and provide some more civilized edits before posting this version.

In a true act of transparency, I am sharing Mr. Boardman’s original writing to note a few inconsistencies and so that Dagger readers can get a true feel for Mr. Boardman’s feelings and beliefs.

First, Mr. Boardman credits me with naming his concept a “tax” (which it certainly would be) at a forum last week. You will see below, he appropriately calls his then $1,000 a year (2nd inconsistency) an annual tax himself a full month earlier. During the forum, I simply took the opportunity to remind him of what he actually wrote.

Near the closing of his letter, Mr. Boardman claims that I called for a certain rich person to pay for a gun buy back proposal some time ago. This is simply not true (3rd inconsistency). As can be easily searched on this site, I offered to assist Mr. Boardman with his gun buy back if he funded it and, as he has stated himself, he is not a rich person.

Although I believe a candidate’s ability to be factual is vital, my deeper concern about Mr. Boardman, and the reason I have decided to mostly ignore him this campaign season, is about his grossly inappropriate comments and beliefs. As demonstrated when he described all Cecil County residents with a derogatory name, he now goes a step further with his false characterizations and describes all gun owners as people who get fun out of killing and as people with “sick” habits.

Law abiding citizens who own firearms are not “sick,” they are not “rednecks”, and they don’t derive “fun out of killing.” Not that it matters to Mr. Boardman, these citizens are also not responsible for the criminal violence running rampant in parts of our Country.

Jeffrey R. Gahler