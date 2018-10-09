Sheriff Gahler: “Law Abiding Citizens Who Own Firearms are Not ‘Sick,’ They Are Not ‘Rednecks,’ and They Don’t Derive ‘Fun Out of Killing’”

From Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler:
Dear Editor:
On September 30th, Mr. Boardman sent the following email to my campaign email, apparently frustrated that the media sources he sent it to (including the Dagger) on September 11th decided not to print it. A month later, we see the watered down version of his angry comments. I find it interesting that the Dagger chose to wait for Mr. Boardman to rethink his original rant and provide some more civilized edits before posting this version.
In a true act of transparency, I am sharing Mr. Boardman’s original writing to note a few inconsistencies and so that Dagger readers can get a true feel for Mr. Boardman’s feelings and beliefs.
First, Mr. Boardman credits me with naming his concept a “tax” (which it certainly would be) at a forum last week. You will see below, he appropriately calls his then $1,000 a year (2nd inconsistency) an annual tax himself a full month earlier. During the forum, I simply took the opportunity to remind him of what he actually wrote.
Near the closing of his letter, Mr. Boardman claims that I called for a certain rich person to pay for a gun buy back proposal some time ago. This is simply not true (3rd inconsistency). As can be easily searched on this site, I offered to assist Mr. Boardman with his gun buy back if he funded it and, as he has stated himself, he is not a rich person.
Although I believe a candidate’s ability to be factual is vital, my deeper concern about Mr. Boardman, and the reason I have decided to mostly ignore him this campaign season, is about his grossly inappropriate comments and beliefs. As demonstrated when he described all Cecil County residents with a derogatory name, he now goes a step further with his false characterizations and describes all gun owners as people who get fun out of killing and as people with “sick” habits.
Law abiding citizens who own firearms are not “sick,” they are not “rednecks”, and they don’t derive “fun out of killing.” Not that it matters to Mr. Boardman, these citizens are also not responsible for the criminal violence running rampant in parts of our Country.
Jeffrey R. Gahler
G.I.G.O. says
Sheriff, your chances of winning re-election stand at 100%. Why do you waste time responding to Boardman?
Voter says
Mike Callahan says
Sheriff Jeffry Gahler is a bad cop
He advocates ” more guns, not less” as the way to solve the gun violence problem.
“More guns not less” is a prescription for more gun violence.
Every State with higher per capita ownership of guns is a State with higher gun violence death and destruction.
Advocating the insane policy of “More Guns, Not Less” endangers the lives of police officers and endangers the safety of the streets and community.
Sheriff Jeffry Gahler is a bad cop who advocates guns in churches,likes
the idea of guns for teachers and advocates for everyone to have the Right To Carry (RTC).
Sheriff Gahler is a bad cop who is bad for the safety of Harford County!
Vote for Democrat Chris Boardman for Harford County Sheriff!
Vote For Honesty,Integrity And Common Sense!
Abolish Gahler ! Abolish Racist ICE!
And remember what our notorious redneck orange faced President Trump says:
” It’s A Very Scary Time For Men Because Women Can Vote Them Out Of Office!
https://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/trump-says-its-very-scary-time-for-men-because-women-can-vote-them-out-of-office
Pastor Saves Lives says
Tell it to this pastor who stopped a killer by being legally armed and ready to defend those in need:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/06/21/the-pastor-whose-steady-aim-ended-a-walmart-shooting-spree-was-practicing-what-he-preached/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.508a696dd061
Noneofyourbusiness says
Hahahhahahhaahajaahajaahaaaa and what do you tell allllll the people who are slaughtered by kooks with legally registered guns??
Sword of Light says
Gahler is going to carry at least 75% of the vote. Save your energy.
JP says
So what? I am sure Mickey Mouse will be written in. As if that matters.
How about talking results. He doesn’t seem to discuss the results since taking over the organization. This isn’t a personality contest.
Merica says
Funny, I hear him and see him talking about results all the time. More transparent than anyone else in government. Maybe you’re just not wanting to hear because he has done a good job and that hurts your butt hurt feelings.
JP says
Doesn’t hurt my feelings…..What results has he talked about? Specifics would be nice. Fact is he constantly reacts to being poked by Boardman and not with anything of substance. He should have a record of accomplishments. Why don’t we hear about them? He should also have a vision for the organization for his future term. Why haven’t we heard about it? Why should anyone vote for him? Is he presenting his case, or is he to busy with his ego?
Instead of substance we get snippets of his pissing contest with Boardman. If it isn’t Boardman he is having pissing contests with Bane. See a pattern? His insistence on even engaging tells alot about the candidate. Stop rolling in and slinging mud and actually run on your record. Unless of course the record isn’t there. Then that’s a whole different problem. If he had real competition he would have to run on the record. So do it already.
My point in case you don’t get it (Very Likely) is use your media space to support your campaign not sling mud at your opponent. Otherwise you are no better than he is. Voters don’t like it. Voters overwhelmingly sent candidates packing that engaged in such practices during the primary when there was a choice. Both Ryden and Pennman’s campaigns are shining examples.
What is Gahler’s plan to fund the costs of Gun violence? That is the real topic here. Not whether he is a gee whiz swell guy who only lies some of the time and Boardman is far worse than he. Not whether he sticks up for gun owners. Stop pandering for votes.
MrMister says
I don’t know who’s scarier – someone who take Borowitz seriously or someone who thinks he’s funny.
Deborah Shade says
When I lived in the Delta/Whiteford area my house was broken into several times. Average response time for the cops was 45 minutes. As a single Mom you bet I carried.What mine is mine and Im not letting all the meth heads in the area just walk in and take it. I worked to hard.
WalkAway says
My guess is that the sherriff has no time for dishonesty and hatred.
Doctor is In says
Someone needs to do an mental health evaluation on Boardman. Might have a case of Liberalhateandliesa. Very scary disease of the the brain that overrides facts and reason.
Also..... says
Also multiple personalities. Boardman equals Mike Callahan
Ba ha ha ha says
Free da willy says
I’ve mostly ignored him, haha Gayler. You know you love being in the spotlight. Boardman is a fool and you aren’t much Behind him. You will win that doesn’t make you the best for the job that just makes you the best politician.
Wham Bam says
You forgot all the sheriffs support and endorsements that probably does speak to him being the best! But, hey, enjoy yourself, haters gonna hate!
JP says
Endorsements certainly mean a lot. Those wouldn’t be dishonest at best and conflicts of interest at worst.
Angry Voter says
Exactly!
Truth Hurts says
Boardman why do you continue to embarrass yourself and the Democrat party? Your nonsense will cost other Democrats a chance of winning in Harford.
Angry Voter says
Boardman and Gahler grow up! Stop acting like 4 year old day care children. Gahler’s response above much like Boardmans is ridiculous. You must have better things that need your attention.
Very Angry Voter says
Oh go cry me a river.
Bob says
Come on…. you have to admit the way Boardman continually trolls up Gahler is kinda funny, and it’s always e-mails. I imagine Boardman sitting back going…. hold my beer old Sheriff Jeff is gonna melt down again. Gahler probably has a couple detectives working full time on the matter. 🙂
SoulCrusher says
It’s common for the State of Maryland to steal its citizens rights and then resell it to them. It’s called licensing and it is a form of taxation. They did it with driver’s licenses, taking your right to travel and imposing a fee to drive the roads in Maryland, which is against a Supreme Court decision. They did it to Contractors, taking their ability to work unless they pay a licensing fee. They did it to Real Estate Agents, Insurance Agents, Private Detectives, etc…, all in the name of gaining more tax. They do all of this and then deprive us of virtually every liberty we have. This is the product of Democratic policy and an act of treason against the United States. Our right to choose a profession is engrained into the 9th Amendment and the State of Maryland, thru Democratic representation, stole it all from all of us. This isn’t a government, it’s a mafia. Plain and simple. Brought to you courtesy of the DEMOSOCIONAZIO part of fascist traitors. They don’t even abide by this State’s own Constitution. What does this tell you?
TJ says
That and trying to make sure he is available when needed for a photo op. I am surprised he wasn’t run to Aberdeen the other night to make an arrest of the female who ran over the store worker. What an opportunity missed to get in the paper!
Harford County Voter says
Mr. Boardman,
If you are not previously familiar with what it feel like to get a foot shoved up your a___, then you are now. Congratulations on winning the hater of the year award and most dishonest candidate in one fell swoop!
Yours Truly, Harford County Voter
R_o_I says
There are other former candidates who make Boardman look like a choir boy. How quickly we forget.
SoulCrusher says
Does Boardman realize that his proposed “gun tax” will actually encourage people to not possess registered firearms? If a gun isn’t registered then you can’t apply a tax. This is more Democratic policy to create a regulation that would in essence encourage people to violate the regulation. Then they can claim more people are “criminals”, probably declare them a felon, so they can steal their right to own a gun. The State of Maryland has been trying to disarm the public for years. The Democratic Party has been in control of this State for as long as I can remember. That same party has been making criminal law in the Code of Maryland where we have seen increased sentences for misdemeanors and lessoning sentence for felonies and crimes of violence. Anyone sentenced to a misdemeanor that COULD have been incarcerated for a year or more can NOT own a gun according to their code. There is a lot of misdemeanors that CAN carry more than a year. That’s a lot of people being deprived of their 2nd Amendment rights over a stinking misdemeanor. Think about it.
Mike Callahan says
The cost of gun violence carnage every year in America is estimated by Johns Hopkins Univ to be $2.8 Billion per year. The gun owners or gun makers have to pay the bill!. The best way to pay is gun insurance.Responsible gun owners must be responsible the the gun violence they create!
https://qz.com/1093144/us-gun-violence-costs-an-average-of-2-8-billion-a-year-a-johns-hopkins-study-reveals/
SoulCrusher says
If you are a home owner you already have gun insurance. It’s called your home owners insurance policy. Every home owners insurance policy has personal liability protection and that covers you up to whatever your limits of liability declared on the policy. You can add more if you want to those limits of liability. However, when speaking about the Democratic party, maybe we should start suggesting that Democrats pay a “treason tax” or maybe even an “idiot tax”. Do you really think every person you preach to is as stupid as you?
Deborah Shade says
Because I’m sure illegal gun owners will buy insurance?????
TJ says
Gahler just got played like a fiddle! He took the bait and once again made himself look bad.
Truth Bomb says
TJ – CNN is hiring. Defend, disguise, or lie to protect the Democrats. Gahler has shown Boardman to be dishonest in two postings, doing no more than using Boardman’s own emails. No one looks worse than a liar wanting to be sheriff. Other than you that is!
TJ says
I am surprised the National News outlets haven’t picked up this story. A politician lies. Now there is news.
The Gahler supporters believe Boardman is making a serious run at this? If so then your more gullible then we thought.
Boardman proposal BTW is not that far fetched. It is will never happen, but it’s not a stretch. Gahler should stop reacting to him. Not sure who advises him, but he isn’t helping himself.
Amazes me how highly paid executives can act like such juveniles. If they can be baited so easily then what other flaws do they have.
TJ says
By responding to nonsense he makes himself look stupid. Stop pandering and address issues with real plans. If you have any.
Rumor is he had these pissing contests on the regular with others so this shouldn’t surprise anyone.
This seems to be the MO for all the candidates part of the club in Harford County.
Merica says
I disagree as will a vast majority of the voters. Hide here with your anonymity and thank god there is someone willing to call these liberal on their BS! Gahler for Governor!!!
TJ says
BS…..He is making himself look foolish by pandering. Bottom Line. You can call BS and do it in such a way that doesn’t result in slinging mud. Look at how responses from other successful candidates in the primary were done for examples.
Funny you would mention anonymity. Are you really named Merica, or are you doing much the same? Nice try though to deflect.
How would you know what a “vast majority of voters” will or will not do. Are the same person who insisted other candidates whom were defeated earlier this year were sure bets? How did that work for you? The only thing you have going here is Gahler has no real competition. He can act anyway he wants and its likely he will be elected. BTW that isn’t real competition.
Highly doubt we will ever see Gahler for Governor. Never know though weirder things have happened.
Merica says
I agree to disagree with you! The difference is that I am not hiding behind the ability to be anonymous to bash. That is chicken s__t and having no b___s! I will sit back and let the voters speak as to how popular Sheriff Gahler is.
Deer God says
