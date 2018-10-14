Gov. Hogan: “Exelon Has a Critical Role to Play in a Comprehensive Strategy for Bay Restoration”

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:

Hogan Administration Statement On Baltimore City Circuit Court Dismissal Of Exelon Challenge To Conowingo Environmental Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles issued the following statements in response to the Circuit Court for Baltimore City’s dismissal of Exelon’s challenge to the Water Quality Certification issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) in the proposed relicensing of the Conowingo Dam.

“Maryland is making historic progress in reducing pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. The Bay recently received its highest water quality rating ever reported, but all of our progress could be at risk if we do not pursue a comprehensive regional approach to reducing pollution in the Susquehanna River,” said Governor Hogan. “From the beginning of our administration, we have sounded the warning on the risk posed by pollution flowing down the river and through the Conowingo Dam. As the dam’s operator, Exelon has a critical role to play in a comprehensive strategy for Bay restoration, and we are committed to working with all partners to obtain this vital Water Quality Certification so we can preserve the Bay for future generations.”

Exelon’s request that MDE reconsider the issuance of the Water Quality Certification is pending with the department. MDE has filed a motion to dismiss a complaint filed by Exelon in U.S. District Court.

“The decision to dismiss Exelon’s challenge in Baltimore City Circuit Court is great news for clean water and a step forward in the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, which continues to be among Governor Hogan’s top priorities,” said Secretary Grumbles. “The Maryland Department of the Environment’s Water Quality Certification for the proposed relicensing of the Conowingo Dam includes responsible and necessary conditions based on sound science and the law, and it demonstrates that the Hogan administration will fight tirelessly to restore the Chesapeake Bay.”

Information on the Water Quality Certification can be found at: https://news.maryland.gov/mde/2018/04/27/hogan-admin-issues-comprehensive-plan-for-conowingo-dam-susquehanna-river-chesapeake-bay/

The order dismissing Exelon’s complaint in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City: