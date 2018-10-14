Man Stabbed in Aberdeen; Police Seek Public Assistance

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Thursday, October 11th, 2018, at approximately 1:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Custis Street and S. Philadelphia Blvd. for a man who had been stabbed. The victim, 32 years of age, had been stabbed in the upper torso. He was transported to a regional Trauma Center by Emergency Medical Services provide by the Aberdeen Fire Department.

Detectives from the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Detective’s were able to develop a possible suspect through surveillance cameras in the area. The suspect is a black male with long hair. He was last seen wearing a white or light-colored shirt, gray or light cargo style shorts, and white sneakers. The suspect left the area operating what appeared to be a Honda, burgundy or brown color. A surveillance image is provided with this media release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Tomlinson or Detective Alexander at (410) 272-2121. All tips are confidential.