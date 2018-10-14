Man Stabbed in Aberdeen; Police Seek Public Assistance

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On Thursday, October 11th, 2018, at approximately 1:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Custis Street and S. Philadelphia Blvd. for a man who had been stabbed. The victim, 32 years of age, had been stabbed in the upper torso. He was transported to a regional Trauma Center by Emergency Medical Services provide by the Aberdeen Fire Department.
Detectives from the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Detective’s were able to develop a possible suspect through surveillance cameras in the area. The suspect is a black male with long hair. He was last seen wearing a white or light-colored shirt, gray or light cargo style shorts, and white sneakers. The suspect left the area operating what appeared to be a Honda, burgundy or brown color. A surveillance image is provided with this media release.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Tomlinson or Detective Alexander at (410) 272-2121. All tips are confidential.
Comments
Fix 40 says
I guess the guy didn’t get his Choose Civility kit, with animated GIFs to use to express his frustration when engaging others.
Better check again says
Better check the lens on that surveillance camera again. A black suspect? Can’t be
North Harford Democrat says
Where’s all the middle aged overweight white males talking about their second amendment rights?
The good news is the Harford County Mental Health crisis just opened, maybe some of these nuts can help they need now instead of wishing they could draw their gun on their own shadow?
It's pronounced "Porsha" says
You’re slipping. You didn’t throw in the usual “cheese steak gobbling” and “red faced, high blood pressure” parts.
Despite the criminal and racist acts put in place by the Furniture Thief (O’Malley), Frosh, Bloomberg, and others, WE will always be protected by the Second Amendment.
Your side is still trying to figure out which bathroom to use.