Residential Development in Darlington and Street; Retail Shopping Center in Fallston on DAC Agenda

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, October 17, 2018–9am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

AGENDA

1. Hopkins Farm – Lots 1-5

Located on the south side of Trappe Church Road; west of Deths Ford Road. Tax Map 28; Parcel 142 Fifth Election District. Council District D. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P381-2018 Create 5 residential AG Pres lots/10 acres/AG.

Received 09-12-2018 Johns Hopkins, Jr. /Ann Gregory/ Wilson Deegan & Associates, Inc.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. Lands Of Cecil F. Holbrook Estate – Lots 1 & 9

Located on the north side of Davis Corner Road; east of Heaps Road. Tax Maps 11; Parcel 86; Lot

1; Fifth Election District. Council District D. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P383-2018 Subdivide existing Lot 1 to create Lot 9/11.204 acres/AG.

Received 09-13-2018 C. Larry Holbrook/Highland Survey Associates, Inc.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3. 1601 Bel Air Road

Located on the southeastern corner of the intersection of Whitaker Mill Road & Bel Air Road (Route 1). Tax Map 55; Parcel 274. Third Election District. Council District B. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S390-2018 Construct 12,000 sf Retail Bldg./2.20 acres/B3.

Received 09-19-2018 1601 Bel Air Road LLC/Benson Retail Center LLC/FWA.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN