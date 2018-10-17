Harford County Dredging to Improve Joppatowne Waterways

From Harford County government:
Harford County is beginning a $640,000 dredging project in Joppatowne to provide safe, navigable ingress and egress to Foster Branch Channel and Spur, the Taylors Creek West Entrance Channel and Rumsey Island Outfall. The project is expected to be completed by February 15, 2019 with Waterway Improvement Fund grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Boating Services Unit, and matching funds from Harford County government under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.
All areas of Mariner Point Park will remain open during the project, which will involve placing approximately 7,600 cubic yards of dredged material in a designated area, separated by berms from the rest of the park. The Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation conducts periodic dredging to help maintain adequate water depth for safe vessel navigation while expanding and enhancing access to public boating facilities.
Comments
Local Yocal says
Another waste of our tax dollars to enhance the value of water front property owners!
We, the general public, receives absolutely NO benefit from this activity and expense!
Have fun on your yachts next summer as you party your asses off, while enjoying your freshly dredged navigable waters!
The vast majority of us will continue to wade into the Gunpowder, Bush and Susquehanna Rivers. 🙁
Fisherman says
I hope you’re not a product of our local schools as “Local Yocal.”
Since you seem to be slightly aware of topography and local busines, I presume you are also aware there is a railroad bridge that spans across the entire River that limits how tall a boat can be to pass underneath it?
Cdev says
You do know there is a rather busy public park with boat launch served by this?
Hello says
And the vast majority of trailered boats have no problem with the water depth. How much water do you think those plastic glitter boats need?
Sonofastu says
Actually, much of the area being dredged is the perimeter of a public park with a public boat launch and multiple peers. Seems like “the public” will receive some benefit. Not too many yachts in Joppa towne these days. Although certainly there is some waste of tax dollars as no real run-off mitigation has been done and construction projects upstream on most contributing creeks will render the efforts useless again in a couple years. Also, the folks who live on these waterways pay a premium in taxes so why not use some of their money to improve public waterways.
Duh says
You won’t find any true yachts in Jtown because they won’t fit under the Amtrak bridge.
resident says
It surprises me with all the other wasted equipment and useless employees Harford County has that they don’t buy their own dredging rig and hire dedicated overpaid idiots to man it .
I like Orange Juice says
Not Joan Ryder says
Mariner Point Park is a dump and should be sold for development.