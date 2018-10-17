Harford County Dredging to Improve Joppatowne Waterways

From Harford County government:

Harford County is beginning a $640,000 dredging project in Joppatowne to provide safe, navigable ingress and egress to Foster Branch Channel and Spur, the Taylors Creek West Entrance Channel and Rumsey Island Outfall. The project is expected to be completed by February 15, 2019 with Waterway Improvement Fund grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Boating Services Unit, and matching funds from Harford County government under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.

All areas of Mariner Point Park will remain open during the project, which will involve placing approximately 7,600 cubic yards of dredged material in a designated area, separated by berms from the rest of the park. The Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation conducts periodic dredging to help maintain adequate water depth for safe vessel navigation while expanding and enhancing access to public boating facilities.