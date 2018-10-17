Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Bulson to Hold Culminating Listen and Learn Tour Event

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Sean Bulson will host a culminating Listen and Learn Tour event on Monday, October 29, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at Harford Technical High School. Members of the media, parents/guardians, and community members are encouraged to attend.

At the event, Dr. Bulson will be sharing the findings from his Listen and Learn Tour, celebrating the achievements of HCPS, and discussing the future of the school system. This is an opportunity not to be missed, as Harford County comes together to ensure its students are inspired and prepared to achieve success in college and career.

Throughout September and October, Dr. Bulson held community meetings, or Listen and Learn Tour stops, at each of the county’s middle schools to meet with stakeholders with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Those who attended were able to share their priorities and feedback related to HCPS directly with Superintendent Bulson.

Those interested in attending the culminating event should pre-register, as seating is limited. To register, click here: http://ow.ly/loV330lHmqW. If childcare is needed, registrants should email Communications@hcps.org with their name and their child’s name(s) and age(s) to reserve a spot.