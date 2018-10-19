Burbey: “Many of the Ills We Face Today are Due to Mr. Wagner’s Failed Leadership on the Council”

From Ryan Burbey:
In a couple weeks the citizens of District E will have an important choice to make. They can either turn all the progress that has been made over that last decade into full reverse by voting for former council president Wagner, who left office in disgrace after being arrested for drunk driving or they can elect an inspiring new leader who will continue to move our county forward.
As a Christian, I tend to believe in second chances and forgiveness. However, Mr. Wagner’s record does not warrant another chance on the council. Many of the ills we face today are due to Mr. Wagner’s failed leadership on the council. Don’t like the traffic congestion? That started when Wagner failed to insist on smarter development during the housing boom. Think too much is spent on bus transportation for our public schools? That started because Wagner failed to insist that developers build sidewalks during the housing boom; allowing kids to walk to school. Think your child’s school is run down? That started when the Wagner led council failed to fund capital improvements and new school construction despite our schools busting at the seams. Don’t like portable classrooms, those started under Wagner too.
Mr. Wagner had many opportunities to serve the citizens of Harford County when he held the position of Councilmember and Council President. The citizens of Harford County rejected Mr. Wagner in 2006 when he ran for re-election as Council President and rejected him again in 2010 when he ran for County Executive.
I urge the voters of District E to help Harford County continue to move forward by casting their vote for Bridgette Johnson.
Ryan Burbey
Comments
Karen says
Wagner was all for high density development of agricultural land when he sold the family farm and turned it into Wagners farm. Now that he got the cash he’s against any one else developing. Typical politician..
Robert Tucker says
Ryan Burbey is no longer president of HCEA. This is aan editorial of a private citizen. Please correct it.
Ryan Burbey says
It was erroneously printed that I’m the HCEA President. That was not in my op-Ed. Christy Crawford-Smick is the current HCEA President. Views expressed in my op-Ed are solely mine.
Ryan Burbey
georgie says
tell them why you aren’t the president anymore? it is irnonic that you are coming out so vehemently with regards to your perception of “second chances” when you are in need of your own forgiveness from those teachers you let down with your antics.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr. Burbey,
Sir,
I do agree that all residents of Harford County, who are concerned about development and land use should consider their votes carefully not just for County Council but for County Executive as well. By your criteria, that person who sat next to Mr. Wagner on the County Council, described as a young tiger on a previous thread, Mr. Barry Glassman, should be rejected. Voters should carefully, consider Mr. Barry Glassman’s record while County Executive on land use. Paying particular attention to the more recent issues. Magnolia Overlay Debacle, first it was a good deal, then it was a bad deal. Changing the code to adjust separation distances between adjacent properties and commercial riding stables, and of course, the tire pyrolysis plant in Joppa. Those interested should read the hearing examiner’s recommended decision on the pyrolysis proposal for a clear understanding of the Glassman administration’s view of the Harford County Code. Voters in Districts E and F should also realize that they will be affected by plans for the Study Area in the Harford County Master Plan. Check the Master Plan for an outline of what is to come. No doubt details will be provided after the election. Every Land Use decision in Harford County is for someone, just might not be you.
THNX
John P. Mallamo
Joan Ryder says
Mr.. Wagner was not the only one on the Council who made decisions and times have changed in case you did not notice. I would rather have experience from the past to shape the future. Everyone is entitled to start anew and I think the experience of past mistakes made in regard to Harford County will be considered. We need someone fighting for the people for a change. Mr. Wagner is a hard worker and he will fight for the right reasons.
Not Joan Ryder says
Did you know that Mr. Wagner has a beard?