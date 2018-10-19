Burbey: “Many of the Ills We Face Today are Due to Mr. Wagner’s Failed Leadership on the Council”

From Ryan Burbey:

In a couple weeks the citizens of District E will have an important choice to make. They can either turn all the progress that has been made over that last decade into full reverse by voting for former council president Wagner, who left office in disgrace after being arrested for drunk driving or they can elect an inspiring new leader who will continue to move our county forward.

As a Christian, I tend to believe in second chances and forgiveness. However, Mr. Wagner’s record does not warrant another chance on the council. Many of the ills we face today are due to Mr. Wagner’s failed leadership on the council. Don’t like the traffic congestion? That started when Wagner failed to insist on smarter development during the housing boom. Think too much is spent on bus transportation for our public schools? That started because Wagner failed to insist that developers build sidewalks during the housing boom; allowing kids to walk to school. Think your child’s school is run down? That started when the Wagner led council failed to fund capital improvements and new school construction despite our schools busting at the seams. Don’t like portable classrooms, those started under Wagner too.

Mr. Wagner had many opportunities to serve the citizens of Harford County when he held the position of Councilmember and Council President. The citizens of Harford County rejected Mr. Wagner in 2006 when he ran for re-election as Council President and rejected him again in 2010 when he ran for County Executive.

I urge the voters of District E to help Harford County continue to move forward by casting their vote for Bridgette Johnson.

Ryan Burbey