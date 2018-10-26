Baity Building Re-Dedicated at Highland Commons

From the Highland Community Association:

On Tuesday, October 16, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Highland Community Association Board members, local elected officials, and community members gathered at the Baity Building at Highland Commons for a re-dedication of the building following some much-needed improvements to the over 100 year old building. The repairs could not have been possible without the support of Mr. Glassman and Harford County Government.

Currently the building is utilized as classrooms for the Children’s Center of North Harford, but it was originally named in honor of Earl C. Baity (1883-1965). Mr. Baity was among the country’s first educators of vocational agriculture and the building is believed to be the nation’s first dedication to agricultural education.

Highland Community Association’s Board President, Ian Fallon, shared with the attendees the mission of the Highland Community Association and thanked Mr. Glassman and other officials for their continued support in helping preserve and maintain a building that is such an integral part of Harford County’s rich agricultural history. A new bronze plaque was unveiled that shared the background of Mr. Baity, the building, and acknowledged and thanked Mr. Glassman personally. Then Mr. Glassman, Highland Community Association board members, and honored guests cut the ribbon officially re-dedicating the building.

County Executive Glassman and other attendees also took part in a dedication of the new flagpole and garden area at the Highland Commons. The garden and flagpole were made possible by Councilmen Chad Shrodes and a group of Harford County realtors, as part of their annual mission to commit to a beautification project each year for a worthy organization. Highland Community Association was so grateful to Chad Shrodes for suggesting Highland Commons to the other realtors. A group of children from the Children’s Center of North Harford led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, prior to Mr. Fallon saying a few words about the new garden and flagpole. In appreciation, a new plaque was revealed that thanked Mr. Shrodes and the realtors.

The event was concluded with a light catered lunch provided by Eats and Sweets in Pylesville.