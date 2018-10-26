Harford County Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 27

From Harford County government:

In the interest of public safety, public health & the environment, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, Harford County will be participating in the Nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day sponsored by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. You may turn in your unused/expired medications for safe disposal on Saturday, October 27th, between 10AM and 2PM at one of the following Harford County locations:

– The Harford County Office Building Parking Lot, located at 220 South Main Street, Bel Air

– Maryland State Police Barrack D, 1401 Bel Air Road, Bel Air

– The Havre de Grace Police Dept located at 715 Pennington Avenue in Havre de Grace

– Wegmans, 21 Wegmans Boulevard, Abingdon.

No questions will be asked!

Prescription Drug take-back day is a safe way for our community members to dispose of unwanted or expired medicines that they may have in their homes. Working together, we can help eliminate a source of abused prescription drugs, and reduce the hazard they pose to our families in a safe, legal, and environmentally sound way. If you would like more information regarding this program, you may contact the Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.