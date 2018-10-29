Harford County Public Library Foundation Raises Record $126,000 at 14th Annual Gala

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 14th annual gala, “An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition,” raised more than $126,000 the evening of October 13 at the Abingdon Library. It was the largest amount ever raised by the yearly event.

The funds raised will be used to support Harford County Public Library’s new Tech Mobile and STREAM (STEM plus reading and art!) programs and initiatives. Gala guests were able to experience some of the library’s technology including a Virtual Reality play with Richie’s Plank Experience on Oculus Rift and a trip to Monaco with Google Expeditions.

The honorary chairs of the gala were Steve Linkous, president and CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Company, and Sandi Linkous, a community volunteer extraordinaire. The theme, “An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition,” focused on the Pink Panther and the quest to find the missing pink diamond.

The evening featured food provided by Chef’s Expressions and The Local Oyster plus regional cocktails and beverages courtesy of Coffee Coffee, Jim’s Bottleworks, Klein’s ShopRite, Diageo, Guinness and Smirnoff. Musical entertainment was provided by Mood Swings.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins and was assisted by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The auction featured a custom-built Trex transcend deck with white vinyl railings plus a lighting package, deck furniture, grill, wireless speakers and professional landscaping presented by T.W. Ellis.

Other live auction items included a year of tickets to Harford County’s finest celebrations; a waterfowl hunting experience on the Chesapeake Bay; a Cal Ripken, Jr., package; a culinary experience with Paul Cullen, a personal chef, sommelier and former Bad Company bassist; fresh meats and ice cream from Harford County farms with a freezer from Jarvis; a private dinner for 10 at the Liriodendron; a child’s birthday party in the Children’s Department at the Bel Air Library and the naming of a street in the Town of Bel Air.

A 14 karat rose and white gold ring, donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers, was raffled the evening of the gala and raised $5,105 for the Foundation.

“This year’s 14th annual foundation gala was an incredibly fabulous evening. We are so grateful to our many sponsors who give so much to the library, providing opportunities for all,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are blessed to live, work and play in such an amazing county.”

The Platinum Sponsor was Klein’s ShopRite. The Presenting Sponsors were BGE, Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts, Saxon’s Diamond Centers, T.W. Ellis and Waste Industries.

Headlining Sponsors were Cake by Jason Hisley, The Daily Record, Hart to Heart Transportation, I95 Business, Web IXI, M&T Bank, Rainbow International Restoration, Revolution Event Design and Production and Wegmans.

Premier Sponsors were Absolute Investigative Services, APGFCU, CEM, Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, Comcast, Paige and Bill Cox, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Frank Hajek & Associates, P.A., Harford Community College, Harford Mutual Insurance Company, Mary and Mark Hastler, Howard Bank, Huether-McClelland Foundation, Ivy Hill Land Services, Jim’s Bottleworks, The John Carroll School, Marc Johnston, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, The Kelly Group, Lockheed Martin, Myers Building Product Specialists, Manns Woodward Studios, PNC Bank, Point Breeze Credit Union, Trex, VentureAccess, Wells Fargo Advisors, Water’s Edge Events Center and WSMT Insurance.

Supporting Sponsors were Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Chesapeake Employers Insurance, Coffee Coffee, Jeff and Jean Foulk, Greater Harford Committee, Harford County Government, Library Interiors, Nemphos Braue, NVS Merle Norman Salon, Party Party Inc., Peabody Press, Jonathan Shimaitis & Morgan Stanley, Select Event Group, Tenax Technologies, Thompson’s Moving Inc., University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, White Glove Rentals, Lou and Linda Wienecke, and Al Williamson and Christine Roberts.

Contributing Sponsors were Dr. and Mrs. William B. Allen, Mark and Pam DiBerardino, Cynthia and George Hergenhahn, Al and Gail Jackson, Dave and Colleen Patzer, Terry and Steve Troy, ACER Exhibits, Armstrong, Bel Air Carpet, BSC America, Boyle Buick GMC, Breakthru Beverage, East Shore Sound, Ellin & Tucker, Forest Hill Health & Rehab Center, Harford Bank, Hall’s Septic Services, Inc., Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association, Lufburrow & Company, MNS Group, The Local Oyster, MediaWise, Inc., MidAtlantic Photographic, One Eleven Main, Oak Contracting, LLC, Premier Chiropractic, Stack & Store Self Storage, Streett Hopkins Real Estate and Town of Bel Air.

Next year’s 15th annual gala takes place November 2, 2019, at the Abingdon Library. Tickets go on sale August 2 at 11:02 a.m. A happy hour in support of the 15th annual gala takes place February 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saxon’s Diamond Center in Aberdeen.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.