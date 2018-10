From Harford County government:

Old Philadelphia Road from MD Route 40 to Perryman Road will be closed beginning on Monday, October 29 for approximately six weeks for utility construction. Access will be limited to emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live within the work zone.

Please follow the detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this section of roadway. Questions about this closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.