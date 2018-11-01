Havre de Grace Arts Collective Partners with HdG City Schools/Police Department to Prevent Bullying

From the Havre de Grace Arts Collective:

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective, in cooperation with Havre de Grace Elementary and Middle Schools along with the Havre de Grace Police Department, are presenting the film, “Wonder,” in conjunction with a post-film discussion on bullying. Multiple screenings will be held during the school day on November 13th, November 26th & 28th at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace.

PFC Teresa Adams from the police department, an experienced speaker on the subject of bullying, has already spoken to a variety of schools and Boys and Girls Clubs around Harford County. She is tailoring this particular discussion around the film. One of the messages of the film can be wrapped up in a single quote from the film, “Given the choice between being right and being kind, choose kind.”

The 2017 film “Wonder” is the story of a boy with a rare medical facial deformity who enters public school for the first time as a fifth grader. It is a story of friendship, cruelty, courage and teaching about the downside of bullying for all concerned. The film stars Julia Roberts, twelve-year old Jacob Tremblay, and Owen Wilson.

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a non-profit organization that operates the newly remodeled 201 seat theater on Union Avenue, The Cultural Center at the Opera House. The volunteer members of the Collective are committed to bringing the arts (music, drama, dance, visual arts, and film) to the community. Over the past year, the Collective has presented a series of children’s films as Saturday matinees at no charge for children, while adults are asked to pay a nominal ticket price. “We are committed to bringing all kinds of art experiences to our community’s children,” says Rebecca Jessop, Executive Director.

“We love the idea of bringing kids to our theater to see and talk about the film, “Wonder,” a very special film indeed. And of course, we are particularly happy for them to be introduced to our city’s most recent performance space. After all, it’s really their theater too.”

For more information about this partnership or developing additional collaborations in the future, please contact Rebecca Jessop, 410-502-2005, executivedirector@artscollective.org.