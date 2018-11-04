Close: “Wini Roche has the Energy and Ability to be a Reasoned Voice for the District”

From James A. Close:

I am writing this letter in support of Wini Roche, candidate for County Council District F.

She will bring a woman’s voice to the Council. She will be her own person. A check of MD campaign finance contributions shows she has support mostly from individuals. Her opponent, Curtis Beulah, has contributions from developers, zoning lawyers and businesses, for the most part. Check for yourself at https://campaignfinancemd.us – once there put the candidate’s name in the receiver box and put the time period in, and I suggest from 01/01/2018 to date. Mr. Beulah does what he’s told to do on the council. He doesn’t pay his taxes. He owes over $160,000.00 in taxes. He had to self report this matter. See https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/2634898 Check under “disclosures” – there’s a theft conviction in there. Is this who you want on the Council?

Wini Roche has the energy and ability to be a reasoned voice for the District. Curtis Beulah is the majority’s puppet. Vote for Wini Roche on Tuesday. Thank you.

James A. Close,

Havre de Grace, MD