County Councilman McMahan Says Goodbye: “Contrary to What You May Have Read, We Have Accomplished Much”

From Harford County Councilman Jim McMahan:

Welcome

It is my distinct honor to welcome newly-elected District C County Councilman Tony “G” Giangiordano. Tony will take my seat in representing you, the most important people in the world, over the next 4 years. I stand ready to assist him in any detail he may wish, especially with the history associated with the district. Good luck Tony and Godspeed.

MY GOODBYES

I want to thank the citizens of District C for allowing me the tremendous honor of serving you as the County Councilman for the last 12 years. Contrary to what you may have read, we have accomplished much. It is not the number of bills you pass that distinguishes you as an effective Council but rather long term positive effect the ones you did pass will have on the entire county. We excelled in good decisions for the future. For 12 years. I have had the pleasure of serving on three Councils, all of which consisted of distinguished public servants. The personal integrity of each and every Council member I served with was above reproach.

I also want to thank the many citizens who helped me make decisions that in the end benefitted all my constituents and the government of Harford County.

County Executive

I am particularly glad that Mr. Glassman was returned as County Executive for the next four years. His approach to County government is sound and conservative. He is forward thinking with regard to his decisions and how they affect the citizens of this County, not only tomorrow but in years to come.

Council President

You have chosen the most qualified candidate to be your next Council President. No elected official will ever please everyone. Mr. Vincenti is noted over the last 4 years for his dedication, research, outreach, and studious decision making.

To the Council

The most important advice I can give you is, once you are sworn in, forget party affiliation and work together for the citizens of this County. Seek counsel from those informed citizens without bias before you make your decision, communicate with fellow Council members especially when it comes to issues affecting the district they represent and, finally, remember to respect each citizen that comes before the Council even though their point of view may be extremely skewed. They must always be guaranteed the right to communicate with their elected officials.

As one who has lived a lifetime in Harford County, except when serving in the military, I have been blessed to have raised my family here, been a local business owner, have served my country, to have been a Town Commissioner in addition to Councilman, and to have had the support and friendship of so many along the way.

Godspeed, take care of our children, and act CIVIL!

Your departing Councilman,

James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan

COL (MD) Army, R