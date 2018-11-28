Man Steals, Crashes Car in Aberdeen; Police Seek Suspect

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and then fled from police early this morning.

A 2014 Ford Edge was reported stolen to the Aberdeen Police around 10:00 a.m. on November 27, 2018. The car was taken from the parking lot of the Summerlin Apartments off of Beards Hill Road.

On Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at around 2:00 a.m. an Aberdeen officer spotted the stolen car at the Royal Farms on Middleton Rd. The suspect sped away, traveling down Middleton Rd before crashing into the curb on W. Bel Air Ave. When officers caught up to the car the man had already fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early twenties. He was wearing a blue ribbed winter coat and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Palmer at 410-272-2121or mpalmer@aberdeenmd.gov. All tips are confidential.