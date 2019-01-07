Port Deposit Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Emmorton Road

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian-related crash which killed a woman this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 6 a.m. today, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Emmorton Road at Edgewood Road on a report of a pedestrian-related crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old female from Port Deposit, Md., was attempting to cross from the center median on Emmorton Road when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

After being struck by the first vehicle, a second vehicle that was traveling on Edgewood Road struck her while she laid in the road. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Both of the striking vehicles remained at the scene. No one else was injured as a result of this crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.

Edgewood Road was closed in both directions as a result of this crash. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.