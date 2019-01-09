Harford Transit LINK Adds Bus Stops, Extends Weekday Service Hours; New Routes & Schedules Start January 14

From Harford County government:

Harford County’s public bus system will upgrade services with new routes and schedules beginning on Monday, January 14, 2019. In response to customer requests, Harford Transit LINK will roll out the improvements including extended weekday hours, added bus stops and more frequent buses on fixed routes. All existing bus stops will remain while the need for transfers will be reduced as the LINK’s eight routes are consolidated into six. The changes follow an analysis of all routes to improve on-time performance. New schedules and maps are available now on buses, online at www.harfordtransitlink.org and by calling 410-612-1620.

The six new routes are as follows:

• Route 1 Green Line: Havre de Grace, Aberdeen, Bel Air

• Route 2 Blue Line (formerly Routes 2, 5, and 6): Bel Air, Edgewood, Aberdeen

• Route 3 Silver Line (formerly Route 8 and segments of Routes 2 and 6A): Aberdeen, Edgewood, Joppatowne

• Route 4 Yellow Line: Aberdeen Circulator

• Route 5 Teal Line (formerly Route 7): Aberdeen, Havre de Grace, Perryville

• Route 6 Orange Line (formerly Route 3): Bel Air Circulator

Harford Transit LINK also has two free apps that make it easy to take the bus. Token Transit allows users to buy and display bus passes on their smartphones, eliminating the need to carry exact fare or bus passes. RouteShout 2.0 displays Harford LINK’s routes and stops, and tracks buses in real time.

“Harford County’s award-winning bus service keeps moving forward for our citizens,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We continue to improve efficiencies, while these new upgrades and our free apps make it more convenient than ever before to let Harford Transit LINK take you where you want to go.”

Harford County Transit LINK was named the 2017 Outstanding Transit System of the Year by the Transportation Association of Maryland for its campaign to become a leader in modernization and customer service. The system operates 40 vehicles Monday through Friday with six routes (beginning January 14, 2019) countywide and into Cecil County. The LINK also connects with MARC and Amtrak trains, MTA commuter buses, and regional Greyhound, which then connect with main terminals in Baltimore and interstate travel. Key service areas include Harford Community College, the Mary E. Risteau State Office Building, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and Harford Memorial hospitals, the Perryman Peninsula and Riverside business communities, Aberdeen Train Station, Harford Mall, the Constant Friendship shopping area, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Beard’s Hill Shopping Plaza.

For more information about Harford Transit LINK, including apps, on-demand service and fixed routes, call 410-612-1620 or visit www.harfordtransitlink.org.